Lough Swilly RNLI assists boat tangled on lobster pots off Inistrahull Island

Lough Swilly RNLI went to the aid of two people on board a vessel that had become tangled on lobster pots on Monday morning.

At 8.32am on Monday, May 20, Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked by Malin Head Coastguard Radio to assist a boat that had become tangled on lobster pots at Inishtrahull Island.

A Lough Swilly RNLI spokesperson, in a post on social media, said: “In thick fog, the volunteer crew made their way to the stricken vessel in good time and after establishing an alongside tow, they managed to cut the boat's props free.

“The Shannon Class Liftboat stayed for a period of time to make sure that the vessel with two persons on board was in good enough order to continue their onward journey.