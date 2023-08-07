The rescue service launched from Buncrana on Friday morning after being alerted to the emergency by the Coast Guard allowing Lough Swilly volunteers to come to the aid of the fishing vessel off the north coast.

“On Friday, August 4, Lough Swilly RNLI was paged at 8.19am by the Malin Head Coast Guard to come to the aid of a 33 tonne fishing vessel with four persons on board.

“The crew established a tow and took the four fishermen to the safety of Ballyhoorisky Pier before returning to Buncrana to refuel and make ready for service.