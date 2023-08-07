News you can trust since 1772

Lough Swilly RNLI rescue four fishermen on 33 tonne vessel

Lough Swilly RNLI successfully rescued four fishermen who got into difficulty off Fanad and Rosguill at the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:04 BST

The rescue service launched from Buncrana on Friday morning after being alerted to the emergency by the Coast Guard allowing Lough Swilly volunteers to come to the aid of the fishing vessel off the north coast.

“On Friday, August 4, Lough Swilly RNLI was paged at 8.19am by the Malin Head Coast Guard to come to the aid of a 33 tonne fishing vessel with four persons on board.

“The crew established a tow and took the four fishermen to the safety of Ballyhoorisky Pier before returning to Buncrana to refuel and make ready for service.

“Remember if you’re in difficulty in or on the water or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard,” Lough RNLI stated following the successful emergency operation at the weekend.

