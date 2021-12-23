Lough Swilly RNLI rescues two people from water

Lough Swilly RNLI. Photo: Stephen Quigley

Lough Swilly RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was tasked this morning at 12.44am by Malin Head Coast Guard radio to assist two persons in the water in the Rathmullan area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on its Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The volunteer crew were quickly on scene and removed the casualties from the water. Both were transferred to an ambulance at Rathmullan pier and the crew returned to Ned’s Point to refuel and make ready for service.