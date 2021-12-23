Lough Swilly RNLI rescues two people from water
Lough Swilly RNLI rescued two people from the water in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Rathmullan area of Donegal.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 9:43 am
Lough Swilly RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was tasked this morning at 12.44am by Malin Head Coast Guard radio to assist two persons in the water in the Rathmullan area.
In a post on its Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The volunteer crew were quickly on scene and removed the casualties from the water. Both were transferred to an ambulance at Rathmullan pier and the crew returned to Ned’s Point to refuel and make ready for service.
We would like to thank the local an Garda Síochána Donegal for their assistance this morning. If you’re in difficulty or see someone in or on the water in trouble please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.