Mallogs Riley pictured with (from left) Kate Anderson, James Campbell and Jason Campbell Jnr.

​There was racing as normal at Brandywell on Monday night and spectators and punters turned up in their numbers on a clear night for the eight race card.

​In the fifth race Mallogs Miley was heavily supported from 6/4 into 4/6 before the off and the June ‘23 bitch, who was just beaten in her last race at Lifford when leading, once again showed good early pace to lead around the opening bends.

She went well clear from that point and this time there was no stamina problems as she came home to win by over six lengths in a good time of 27.80 for local owner James Campbell.

In the second race over the sprint distance we again had a well punted winner. Centre Line - an unraced pup with good trials on her card - opened up 4/6 to win but after heavy support for Ferndale Power from trap three (2/1 into 5/4), Centre Line drifted out to 5/4. And the punters got it right once again!

Ferndale Power with winning owner Johnny Scott.

Centre Line missed the break and it was race over as Ferndale Power came home an easy four-and-a-half length winner in a time of 16.88 for Tyrone based owner, Johnny Scott.

Going into the last race on the card the bookmakers were on the backfoot with several well punted dogs winning. And after an opening show of 4/5 about Sniper Orla Wray – the favourite - the bookies went evens before the off in an attempt to get out on the night. However, things just got worse as Sniper Orla Wray broke quickly from traps and the August ‘22 bitch went well clear on the run to the bend and came home to win by two lengths in a fast time of 16.66 for local owner Kevin O'Kane.

So just a reminder for owners and patrons, there will be no racing next Monday night at the track due to the Clonmel Festival taking place. The next meeting at the track will be on Monday, February 10th.

Droopy’s Fibre/Sam Your Man looks best bet

Sniper Orla Wray pictured with owner Kevin O’Kane (left) who was presented with £50 End Of Month Bonus by Patsy Doyle from The Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group Committee.

There was only racing on Sunday night last weekend at Lifford as Saturday night’s card had to be cancelled due to a power outage caused by storm Eowyn on Friday. Racing will take place this weekend as normal and the best card will take place on Saturday night with two finals down for decision.

The first final will be the Lifford Stadium pup sprint final and it looks between the two semi-final winners, Armagh Buckfast from trap five and Droopy’s Fibre from trap six. It's a tricky final to call with only four spots on the clock between these good pups. For me, the trap draw could be the deciding factor in the final with Droopy’s Fibre running from trap five and Armagh Buckfast running from trap six.

In my view Armagh Buckfast may have trouble clearing Droopy’s Fibre on the run to the opening bends and it will be difficult to pull back. Therefore Droopy’s Fibre is the selection to win for Derry based owner Frank Barron and trainer Raymond Hamilton Jnr.

The second final on the card will be the Track Bookmakers 525. The first semi-final of the competition was won by Sam Your Man.

Jim McDaid (left) presented NEWSREEL’s trainer Kevin Canning with the Lissan Kennels Trophy sponsored by Johnny Scott. Also included are Andrew White (holding Jella), Paddy Friel and his son Ashton. Photo by John Killen.

The October ‘22 dog came from off the pace to win easily in a good time of 29.07 while Tobergal Beauty just held on to win her semi-final in a time of 29.62. Sam Your Man will be a odds on favourite to win his Ardmore based owner Robert Brolly and trainer Dessie Kerrigan.

Racing tomorrow at 7.45pm and Sunday at 6.30pm