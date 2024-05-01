Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a young man aged 19 and a girl aged 17 died following the road traffic collision in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Tuesday 30th April.Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.“A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.“The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said that the community was ‘shocked and devastated’ to learn that two young people have lost their lives.

The West Tyrone MP said: “My immediate thoughts are with these young people’s families and friends as they come to terms with this unimaginable heartbreak today.

Daniel McCrossan, the SDLP MLA for West Tyrone, pictured at the A5 road.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.

“More families have been left heartbroken by another fatal collision on this dangerous road, and today’s news serves as another sad reminder of the need to move forward and build the A5 with no more delays.

“Police have appealed to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time with dash cam footage to assist their inquiries.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has said the A5 road cannot be allowed to claim anymore lives.

Mr McCrossan said immediate action was needed to progress the road upgrade.

West Tyrone MLA Mr McCrossan said: “Once again we wake up this morning to the devastating news that two young people have lost their lives on the A5 road. My thoughts are with their families and friends today as they come to terms with this tragedy. I cannot imagine what they are going through and I know the community will rally around them.

“Since the return of Stormont we have already seen a number of deaths on the A5, this is happening on a regular basis and our community can not continue to brave these losses. Every day people are leaving their homes to travel on this road, causing huge worry in their families who can’t be sure that they will come home.

