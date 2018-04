A man from Donegal will be sentenced next month after he admitted wounding the former Derry City footballer Barry Molloy.

Martin Cheung (39) of Ardban in Muff in County Donegal appeared at Derry Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding Mr. Molloy on a date between May 27 and May 30 2017.

A pre-sentence report was requested on the defendant.

Cheung was released on his own bail and will be sentenced on May 23.