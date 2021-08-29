Man arrested by detectives probing incident in Derry released following questioning

PSNI

Police said on Saturday night that the man was arrested and a house searched was in connection with an investigation into an incident in the Fern Park on the evening of Friday 20 August.

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives had carried out a planned search of a house in the Derry/Londonderry area” on Saturday evening, seized a number of items and that a man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

He had been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

In an update this evening police said: “A 30-year-old man arrested yesterday (Saturday 28 August) by detectives investigating an incident in the Galliagh area of Derry/Londonderry on Friday 20 August has been released following questioning.