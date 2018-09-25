Man arrested in Fountain following report of hate crime

A man has been arrested following a reported hate crime in the Fountain on Monday evening.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) responded to a report of a hate crime [on Monday] evening in the Fountain Estate."

Police said a 30-years-old male was arrested for a number of offences, and that they expected him to appear before the court on police charges this morning.

"Police don't tolerate people that commit hate crimes. It is not acceptable in our community for people to carry out such attacks..Treat people the way you will like to be treated yourself," the force said.