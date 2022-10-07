Man before Derry court charged with rape

Court.

Stephen McElhinney (25) of London Street in Derry faced one charge of rape of a female on October 5.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail at the hearing on Friday.

He told the court that the alleged injured party and the accused were 'very good friends' until this incident.

The court heard that the woman had been in the accused's flat and had stayed the night, with her sleeping in the bed and McElhinney sleeping on the sofa.

The woman alleged she woke up to find him penetrating her.

The court heard that she allegedly challenged him and left the flat in her underwear.

The alleged victim called the police that afternoon.

The PSNI officer told the court that the woman had been examined and there were 'neutral findings'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bail was opposed due to police concerns, although the officer conceded that the accused had never been convicted of anything.

Defence counsel for McElhinney, Stephen Mooney told the court that the defendant had an address outside the city.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said he would grant bail subject to an address being approved by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The judge also imposed a surety of £750, and imposed a reporting condition of once a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He further ordered that the defendant was to have no contact with the injured party.