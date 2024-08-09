Man charged with possessing drugs worth £40k - £60k in suitcase after car stopped in Derry remanded
Ivan Chan (38) with an address at Creswick Avenue in Essex, England was arrested after his car was stopped by police on the Culmore Road on August 7.
Police said they searched the vehicle and discovered a suitcase containing four kilograms of cannabis in eight packets, the estimated worth being between £40,000 and £60,000.
Chan was interviewed twice by police and in both cases answered 'no comment' to almost all questions he was asked.
Police also said they found two phones in the vehicle, one of which had a number taped to the back of it. Chan claimed he didn't know the passcodes for the phones.
Police said that the investigation is still in its very early stages and that they're as yet not sure where the drugs came from.
An officer said it was unclear if the drugs had come directly from England to here, or from England to the Republic and then to the North.
Defense solicitor James Lannon said that Chan lives in England but had put forward a possible bail address in Ballymena.
District Judge Barney McElholm refused bail during the hearing on Friday, telling Chan that if he didn't provide the information about his phones he wouldn't be getting released.
The judge said that to 'to expect me to believe he doesn't know the details is just nonsense'.
He will appear again on September 9.