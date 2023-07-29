Altnagelvin roundabout

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a three-vehicle road traffic collision within the vicinity of Altnagelvin Roundabout in Derry/Londonderry.

Inspector Campbell said: “Police received a report shortly before 7.30pm on Friday, 28th July of a collision involving a Skoda Superb, Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Avensis.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man who was driving the Skoda Superb remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.“Drivers of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries. The road has now fully reopened to traffic.