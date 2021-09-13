Man dies in Derry house fire

The fire occurred on Clooney Terrace.

The blaze occurred in the Waterside on Sunday evening. It is not being treated as suspicious.

Police confirmed this morning that the man died following a fire at a house in the Clooney Terrace area.

Police were notified of the fire just before 5pm, and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Inspector Lavery said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police are conducting enquiries into this death, on behalf of the Coroner. At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: "Deeply saddened to hear that a gentleman has died following the incident at Clooney Terrace, Waterside last night. My deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this sad time."