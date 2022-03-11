Man dies in Derry house fire at Earhart Park

A fire engine

Four others had already managed to get out of the house and have been taken to hospital.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a man who died following a fire in Earhart Park, Derry / Londonderry.

“On Friday 11 March 2022 at 7.16am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a property in Earhart Park.

“Three fire appliances attended the incident- two from Northland and one from Crescent Link.

“When Firefighters arrived, they entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“Three females and one male had removed themselves from the property before Firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Tragically a male was found inside the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.