Man found dead in stolen car which hit lamppost and caught fire

Police have confirmed that a man's body has been discovered in a stolen car which reportedly caught fire after it struck a lamppost.

The discovery was made in the Galliagh area of Derry this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said that the single vehicle collision was reported at around 4.15am today (Saturday June 1).

Police said it was reported that a red coloured Mazda 6 had struck a lamppost in the area of Fairview Road and caught fire. The car travelled a short distance before coming to rest close to the junction with Galliagh Park.

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel attended the scene and discovered the body of the male inside the car.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from the Oakfield Avenue area of the city earlier.

Police are working to establish the circumstances and to establish if anyone else was in the vehicle, the spokesman said.

Chief Inspector Johny Hunter has appealed for anyone was saw a car matching the description in Oakfield Avenue or Fairview Road areas prior to the collision or who witnessed the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 316 of June 1 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The road remains cordoned off and police have thanked local people for their patience and cooperation.