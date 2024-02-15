Man in 40s dies after collision involving pedestrian and car
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the man passed away on Thursday.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24, the PSNI said.
Last Wednesday cordons were put in place between Phillip Street and the Rock Road as emergency services responded to the collision.
Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.
"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”
