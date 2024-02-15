News you can trust since 1772

Man in 40s dies after collision involving pedestrian and car

A man in his 40s who was critically injured in a serious road traffic collision in Derry in the early hours of last Sunday has died.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 17:34 GMT
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the man passed away on Thursday.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24, the PSNI said.

Last Wednesday cordons were put in place between Phillip Street and the Rock Road as emergency services responded to the collision.

The Strand Road was cordoned off as a result of the accident.The Strand Road was cordoned off as a result of the accident.
Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

He added: "If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which may assist us, or you have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 185 of 11/02/24," the PSNI said.

Alternatively, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

