A tractor overturned on the roadside in Corlea, outside Ballyshannon at approximately 10.45am.

The driver of the tractor, a male aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of the man was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

An Garda Siochana.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has now reopened.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.