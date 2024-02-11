Man in his 40s critical after collision involving car and pedestrian
Cordons were put in place between Phillip Street and the Rock Road as emergency services responded to the collision this morning.
Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.
"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time."
Enquiries are ongoing.
"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which may assist us, or you have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 185 of 11/02/24," the PSNI said.
Alternatively, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/