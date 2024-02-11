News you can trust since 1772

Man in his 40s critical after collision involving car and pedestrian

A man in his 40s is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Derry in the early hours of Sunday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 13:07 GMT
Cordons were put in place between Phillip Street and the Rock Road as emergency services responded to the collision this morning.

Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time."

The Strand Road was cordoned off as a result of the accident.The Strand Road was cordoned off as a result of the accident.
Enquiries are ongoing.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which may assist us, or you have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 185 of 11/02/24," the PSNI said.

Alternatively, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

