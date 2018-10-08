Man shot in Brandywell: Attackers ‘have no place in a city moving forward’

Those who pushed a man in his 50s to the ground and shot him three times in the legs in Derry “have no place in a city that is trying to move forward,” it has been claimed.

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership Alderman Mary Hamilton made the comments as she condemned the weekend shooting of a man in the Brandywell area of the city.

Speaking after the incident on Friday night, Alderman Hamilton said today: “This attack must be condemned by all of us.

“The brutal attack on a man in his 50s has no place in a city that is trying to move forward.

“It is clear that the criminal gang responsible for the attack has absolutely no concern for people living in the area.

“My thoughts are with the victim of this vicious assault. I would urge anyone with information on these crimes to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”

Detectives in Derry have appealed for witnesses to what they described as an “aggravated burglary” on Friday evening.

PSNI Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: “We received a report around 8.30pm that a number of men wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing had knocked on the door of a property in the Brandywell road area. When a man in his 50s answered, he was pushed to the floor and shot twice in one leg and once in the other.

“Police attended the scene and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service took the man to hospital for treatment to injuries which may be life-changing.”

He added: “This was a brutal attack, which is being treated as a paramilitary style assault at this time.

“Our enquiries are an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Brandywell road area between 8pm and 8.30pm last night and saw a number of men in the area acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“We need support from the public in providing us with the information we require to bring the perpetrators to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1286 of 5/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.