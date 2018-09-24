Man suffers serious head wound and woman injured following fracas

A man received a serious head wound and woman suffered an injury to her face during a fracas at the Fir Trees Hotel in Strabane at the weekend, the PSNI have reported.

Police in Strabane said they are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault which occurred at the Fir Trees Hotel at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

As a result of this incident which involved a group of several people, a male has received multiple stitches to a serious head wound and further treatment to the inside of his mouth, police said. A female victim has also suffered a facial injury, the PSNI confirmed.

The PSNI said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the Fir Trees at the time and who saw any of this incident to make contact with us by ringing 101 and quoting police reference 196 of 22/09/2018."