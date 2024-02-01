Man wanted in connection with Louth road death arrested on international warrant in Derry
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit arrested the man on Wednesday.The 27 year old man is wanted in the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for an offence of dangerous driving causing death that occurred in County Louth in July 2022.
He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team in Derry on Wednesday evening and will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service will continue to work with our partners and bring offenders before the courts. Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”