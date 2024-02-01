Man wanted in connection with Louth road death arrested on international warrant in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit arrested the man on Wednesday.The 27 year old man is wanted in the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for an offence of dangerous driving causing death that occurred in County Louth in July 2022.

He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team in Derry on Wednesday evening and will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad