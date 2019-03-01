March comes in like a lamb...

March has come in more like a lamb than a lion across the north west today with temperatures feeling a lot more Spring-like in the week ahead following the recent warm spell.

There have been no sign as yet of winter returning for a final blast as it did with the Beast from the East in late February last year.

Following a beautiful sunny start to the month for many this morning, the Met Office has said that it will be a mostly dry day today with some bright or sunny intervals, with rain for some parts later on and a maximum temperature of 9°C.

Intermittent heavy showers are expected to creep in across all areas of the north west later today, followed tomorrow (Saturday) by a dry start with wet and windy weather spreading from the west before drying up again later on, with temperatures reaching 10°C . It’s a mixed bag for the next few days with breezy weather forecast for Sunday and Monday staying mostly dry, before more rain arrives on Tuesday, with Met Eireann forecasting changeable weather for the rest of the week nationally, with no dramatic difference in temperatures expected.