He said the traffic calming measures on this busy thoroughfare announced last week by Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon will improve road safety in the area.

The Foyle MLA: “These roads safety improvements announced for the Maydown Road by Minister Mallon is good news for the area.

“I have raised concerns for several years on this issue and have worked closely with residents in the Strathfoyle area to relay their concerns regarding the dangers posed to pedestrians crossing the Maydown Road towards the bus stop and industrial estate."

He said road users are often putting themselves at risk when trying to filter onto the road. The confirmed 40mph speed limit that will apply from the Maydown Roundabout for 560 metres along the Maydown Road will reduce the risk of accidents.

“The new speed restrictions alongside the Toucan crossing Toucan crossing, which will help school children safely cross 4 lanes to a bus pick up, will form part of a planned new cycle route currently being developed at Strathfoyle and will help encourage more walking and cycling in the area.