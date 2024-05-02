Mark Durkan raises Groarty Road concerns after three reported collisions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. Durkan previously secured improvements including signage and ‘slow’ road markings which were installed last year along the picturesque rural road.

The Foyle MLA said there were ‘at least three known collisions within the last fortnight’ along a stretch of the road close to its junction with the Springtown Road.

There is a particular danger at small terrace of cottages on the country road.

"The approach before the row of cottages proves a blind-spot and motorists continue to travel at significant speeds here, unable to see oncoming vehicles until the very last second,” said Mr. Durkan, who said the recent closure of parts of the Coshquin Road and the Whitehouse Road last month has been an increase in traffic on the Groarty Road.

"I've asked DfI Roads to consider additional measures including a reduced speed limit. Replacement signage has also been ordered for the Springtown Road junction after it was damaged in an incident last week.

“I would urge motorists to be mindful when driving this route and rural roads in general. Despite being classified at the national speed limit of 60 miles per hour, it doesn’t mean it's safe to drive at this speed.