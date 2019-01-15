Masked robbers may have used wheel brace; left empty-handed

Police in Derry are investigating the report of an attempted robbery at a shop at Moss Park on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “It was reported that two males, with their faces covered, one possibly armed with a wheel brace, entered the shop at around 7.10 p.m. on Monday evening.

“A demand was made for money but none was handed over. The males then left the shop empty handed and made off from the area on foot. There were no reports of any injuries.”

DS Donnell asked any witnesses to get in touch with the PSNI.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1160 14/01/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”