Mayor of Derry and Strabane opens Book of Condolence for Palestine

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Maolíosa McHugh has opened a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall today following the attack in Gaza on Monday when more than 60 people were killed and 2,500 injured.

Encouraging people from across the city and district to come to the Guildhall to sign the book and express their sympathy with the families affected by the attack, the Mayor said it was important that the public took a stand against such acts of violence.

The Mayor said: “The scenes from Gaza this week are deplorable and shocking and we can no longer just sit back and accept the slaughter of men, women and children in the Middle East.

“Monday was the bloodiest day in Gaza since 2014 and it’s imperative that we provide the people of Derry City and Strabane District Council area with a forum to express their sympathy and voice their opposition to the violence.

“By opening a Book of Condolence in the Guildhall I am encouraging the public to express their sympathies and solidarity to the families of those who died or were injured and show solidarity with the people of Palestine.”

The Book of Condolence will be open at the Guildhall daily from 10 am to 5pm.