Mayor to lead trade mission to China

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, will visit the north eastern Chinese port of Dalian in May in order to develop greater trade, cultural and tourism links with the city.

The trip is in response to an invitation extended by the Vice-Mayor of Dalian Lu Lin during a visit to Derry in December 2017.

Members of the Council’s Business and Culture Committee granted approval for officers to plan the Mayoral-led visit to China before the end of his term in office.

“This will be the first civic visit to Dalian, China,” the committee was advised.

“The delegation would be led by the Mayor and include senior officers. The visit programme shall be developed in consultation with the NI Bureau, Confucius Institute and both British and Irish Embassies with a view to strengthen relationships and develop further areas of cooperation.”