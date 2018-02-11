McCartney: Fulfil Stormont House HIU pledge on legacy

Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney has accused the British Government of reneging on its commitment to facilitate an independent Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) to probe Troubles-related deaths.

The former Sinn Féin justice spokesman said an independent HIU had been agreed by all parties to the Stormont House Agreement (SHA) in 2014 and needed to be implemented immediately. The HIU’s establishment has been hampered by London’s unwillingness to allow full disclosure to the unit in the interests of ‘national security’.

Mr. McCartney said: “There is a clear need to address the issue of legacy of the past and we need to see the full implementation of the mechanisms agreed at the Stormont House talks, including setting up the HIU.

“Currently the British government have abdicated their international obligations to victims by blocking implementation of and denying families access to the legacy mechanisms that were agreed in the Stormont House Agreement.”

He also accused London of failing to fund a Legacy Inquest Plan to deal with outstanding cases.