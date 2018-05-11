‘Meet your Muslim Neighbour’ event in Derry

The North West Islamic Centre will be opening its doors to invite local residents of all faiths and none to an introduction to Islam and a chance to meet their Muslim neighbours.

The event will take place at North West Islamic Community Centre, 8 Hyde Business Park, Pennyburn Industrial Estate this Sunday, May 13 between 1pm and 5pm.

The goal is to allow local people to get familiar with Islam and their Muslim neighbours, to learn about the faith and shine a light on the daily life of the Muslim community.

Organisers from the North West Islamic Association said that only through getting to know one another on a personal level can people of different faiths build bridges of understanding and tolerance.

The Muslim community in the city is also going to mark the arrival of the month of Ramadan (fasting).

The event will include posters and pamphlets about Islam, opportunity of interacting and meeting with Muslim community, an Ask a Muslim Q&A session, Hijab and Henna corner, and an opportunity to observe live mid-day prayer at 2:00pm.

There will also be delicious local and ethnic snacks prepared by the diverse local Muslim community in the city, with tea and coffee.

Last year, the Tea and Tour open day event attracted more than 200 local people.

The organisers stated: “We at the North West Islamic Centre, along with our valued partners were delighted at the level of interest the Tea and Tour event attracted last year. We are very excited about this year event. This year Tea and Tour program includes Ask a Muslim session to help people learn about Islam from the best source. We hope this and similar events organised in the Islamic Centre will help

to eradicate misconceptions about Islam.”