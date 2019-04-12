Mencap initiative to help voters welcomed

Sinn Féin Waterside representative Sharon McLaughlin has welcomed a Mencap initiative to support to people with a learning disability to register and vote on May 2.

Sharon McLaughlin said: “People with learning disabilities can find it difficult to engage in their community so this initiative by Mencap to provide support for people to register and vote is to be welcomed as voting gives people the ability to have a say in their society.

“Using VR technology Mencap are able to replicate the environment of a Polling Station so that people with a learning disability can experience it in an effort to reduce any anxieties or fears they may have about the activity, and increase their confidence to engage and participate..

“I would encourage anyone with a learning disability to avail of this service before the deadline to register to vote which is this Friday (12 April 2019).”