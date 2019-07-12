Missing child has not been seen since early hours of Thursday - P.S.N.I. say she could be in Derry

Police searching for a missing 14 year-old girl have said she might be in the Derry area.

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Tami Leigh Gilmore who has not been seen since the early hours of Thursday July 11, 2019.

Tami Leigh Gilmore. (Photo issued by the P.S.N.I.)

Tami Leigh may be in the Omagh area but may have travelled to the Derry or Limavady areas.

"If you have seen her or have information regarding her possible whereabouts then please ring in on 101 and quote reference 611 of 11th July," said a spokesperson for the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details at this time.