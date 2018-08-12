Missing Derry man reportedly sighted out 'the line'

A 26-year-old Derry man missing since last Saturday was reportedly sighted out 'the line' on Wednesday afternoon.

Martin Crumlish's family and the PSNI are continuing to appeal for the help of the public in identifying his whereabouts.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Martin hasn’t been in touch with his family since August 4 and they say this is very out of character for him.

"Police have received a report that Martin was seen on Wednesday afternoon convenient to the Letterkenney Road in an area known locally as 'the line'.

"He is described as being approximately 6’1” tall, of slim build with brown coloured hair.

"It was reported that Martin was wearing a coat and track bottoms at this time. Police would appeal to anyone who was walking in the area of 'the line' at the time and believe they saw Martin to get in touch with them.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their continued support and assistance in their search for Martin and are appealing to Martin, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts, to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 25 of 10/08/18.”