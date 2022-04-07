Missing person appeal for Derry teenager
A missing person appeal has been issued for a Derry teenager who has been missing since Sunday.
By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:23 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:24 am
Police in Derry said they are growing increasingly concerned for missing young person Henri McColgan who has not been seen since Sunday, April 3, 2022 at about 9.45pm.
Henri is 15 years old, 5 foot 10 inches tall, has short brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoody and black body warmer.
If you have any information that might help in locating Henri please contact Strand Road via 101 quoting serial 1651-03/04/22