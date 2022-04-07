Missing person appeal for Derry teenager

Police in Derry said they are growing increasingly concerned for missing young person Henri McColgan who has not been seen since Sunday, April 3, 2022 at about 9.45pm.

Henri is 15 years old, 5 foot 10 inches tall, has short brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoody and black body warmer.

If you have any information that might help in locating Henri please contact Strand Road via 101 quoting serial 1651-03/04/22