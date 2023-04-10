Missing person appeal: PSNI ‘increasingly concerned’ for Sean Gaughan
The PSNI have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for Sean Gaughan, who was last seen in Derry last week.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST
Mr. Gaughan was last seen on Thursday, April 6, in the Waterside area. Sean is described as 49 years old. He is 5 feet 10 inches and of large build. He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey top and navy bottoms.
If you have seen Sean or have any information to assist Police with locating him please call 101 quoting ref 324 of April 6.