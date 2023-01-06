The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they are concerned for the welfare of missing 15 year old Rhianna Whitehouse who was last seen at her home at approximately 7am on Friday morning.

She is described as having blonde long straight hair, blue eyes, 5 foot 10 inches, sometimes wearing glasses. She has a nose piercing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at Strand Road said the 15-year-old is believed to be wearing pink ‘Air force’ trainers and carrying a black River Island bag.

15 year old Rhianna Whitehouse who is missing.

It is believed that she may have travelled to Dublin, possibly by bus, police at Strand Road stated.

If anyone has any information which could assist police with this investigation or help ascertain the welfare and whereabouts of this person please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 669 of 06/01/2023

Advertisement Hide Ad