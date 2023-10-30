Missing person: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for Brian Harkin given wet, cool weather
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 47-year-old has been missing since last week.He was last seen in the Holly Lane area of the city at approximately 5pm on Thursday, October 26 2023.
He is described as being approximately 5’7” tall, of a stocky build and with ginger hair, shaved closely.
He was also clean shaven when last seen.
Brian was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jeans last Thursday. Given the continuous wet and cool conditions, police are increasingly concerned about his wellbeing.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Brian, or might have any information in regards to his whereabouts, to please get in contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1599 of 26/10/23.Residents and business owners in the Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle areas are asked to check their properties and outbuildings for any sign of Brian.