Missing person: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for Brian Harkin given wet, cool weather

The 47-year-old has been missing since last week.He was last seen in the Holly Lane area of the city at approximately 5pm on Thursday, October 26 2023.

He is described as being approximately 5’7” tall, of a stocky build and with ginger hair, shaved closely.

He was also clean shaven when last seen.

Brian Harkin

Brian was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jeans last Thursday. Given the continuous wet and cool conditions, police are increasingly concerned about his wellbeing.