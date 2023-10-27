Missing person: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for whereabouts of Brian Harkin
Police say they are increasingly concerned for the well-being of Brian Harkin who has been missing since Thursday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
The 47-year-old has been reported missing from the Holly Lane area. He was last seen at approximately 5pm on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
It is unknown what Brian was last wearing but he is described as about 5’7” tall, stocky build with short ginger hair.
People who may have information are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1599 of 26/10/23.