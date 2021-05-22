Missing woman may have travelled from Derry to Belfast
The PSNI in Derry have expressed concern for the welfare of a woman they want to trace.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 9:11 am
Updated
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 9:14 am
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are concerned for the welfare of missing person Rebecca Delaney, who was last seen in the Waterside area."
It is understood Rebecca may have travelled to Belfast on Friday 21st May 2021, police said.
"Rebecca was wearing a green parka jacket, cream trousers with a nose stud in her right nostril.
"If you have any information please contact Police on 101, quoting Ref 1277 21/05/21."