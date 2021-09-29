Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Buncrana RTC
A motorcyclist in his 20s was taken to hospital this morning (Wednesday) following a road traffic collision in Buncrana.
Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike, that occurred on the R238 at Umricam, Buncrana at 8am this morning.
A man in his 20s, the motorcyclist, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The road remains closed on Wednesday afternoon.