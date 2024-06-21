Motorcyclist who died after collision with police vehicle in Derry named as 68-years-old Richard Edwards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The motorcyclist who died following a collision between a police vehicle and a motorbike in Derry on Wednesday has been named as Richard Edwards.

He was 68. Mr. Edwards died on Thursday.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received shortly after 1pm of a collision involving a police vehicle driven by a contracted member of police staff and a motorcycle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the motorcyclist sadly passed away later in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Edwards sadly passed away on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation to establish the circumstances is now underway.