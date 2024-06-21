Motorcyclist who died after collision with police vehicle in Derry named as 68-years-old Richard Edwards
and live on Freeview channel 276
He was 68. Mr. Edwards died on Thursday.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received shortly after 1pm of a collision involving a police vehicle driven by a contracted member of police staff and a motorcycle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station.
“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the motorcyclist sadly passed away later in hospital.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation to establish the circumstances is now underway.
“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information or to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage that could assist enquiries to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 19/06/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.