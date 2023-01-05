News you can trust since 1772
Motorist hits two vehicles causing injuries and damages in hit-and-run

A motorist hit two vehicles causing injuries and damage before driving on in a hit-and-run outside Derry on Monday night.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:16am

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for witnesses and information relating to the the incident which occurred between Claudy and Donemana.

“We are currently investigating a hit and run road traffic collision on Longland Road close to Sallowilly Road junction at approximately 8.15 pm on Monday, January 2, 2023.

“At this time a Volkswagen Jetta/Bora/Passat type vehicle collided with two other vehicles before making off from the scene causing damage and injuries,” a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

The accident happened on the Longland Road near its junction with the Sallowilly Road.
A broad description of the vehicle has been issued, by investigating officers.

“The vehicle is dark in colour, possibly bottle green and has a distinctive LED light bar on the roof.

“If you have any information please give us a call on 101 quoting reference 1574 of 2/1/23,” police said.

