Motorist hits two vehicles causing injuries and damages in hit-and-run
A motorist hit two vehicles causing injuries and damage before driving on in a hit-and-run outside Derry on Monday night.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for witnesses and information relating to the the incident which occurred between Claudy and Donemana.
“We are currently investigating a hit and run road traffic collision on Longland Road close to Sallowilly Road junction at approximately 8.15 pm on Monday, January 2, 2023.
“At this time a Volkswagen Jetta/Bora/Passat type vehicle collided with two other vehicles before making off from the scene causing damage and injuries,” a spokesperson for the PSNI said.
A broad description of the vehicle has been issued, by investigating officers.
“The vehicle is dark in colour, possibly bottle green and has a distinctive LED light bar on the roof.
“If you have any information please give us a call on 101 quoting reference 1574 of 2/1/23,” police said.