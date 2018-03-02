Mullan meets Derry Bishop to discuss delivery of first class education in North West

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has met with the Bishop of Derry, Dónal McKeown, to discuss education in the city.

Mrs. Mullan said: “I held a worthwhile discussion with the Bishop on a number of topics relating to education and also Further and Higher Education in the city and across the North West.

“Among the topics discussed was jobs and skills opportunities for our young people and also the need for increased partnership and co-operation among the Education sector. Co-operation in the wider North West is key to the success and continued development of a first class education system across the region.

“I also took the opportunity to update the Bishop on the work I have been doing in my role as party spokesperson on education and also our key areas of priority in terms of education.”