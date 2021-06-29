Mullan welcomes £3 million investment in Creggan homes

Speaking in the Assembly, the Foyle MLA said: “It’s welcome news that the Housing Executive will inject over £3 million to revamp homes in Creggan and to help tackle damp and insulation problems.

“Colr. Tina Burke and I have been working with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey Housing Executive and Creggan residents for over a year and I’m pleased that the first phase will begin in coming months.

“Not only will this improve homes, but it will also cut the cost of heating homes and put more money back in people’s pockets as for many of these people, their heating costs were significantly higher.