Nadine to appear in first episode of BBC comedy

Local singer Nadine Coyle is to star in the first episode of the BBC comedy ‘Soft Border Patrol’ when it returns to our screens next month.

The former ‘Girls Aloud’ star will be of just a number of familiar faces to make a guest appearance in the second series of the comedy.

‘Soft Border Patrol’ has been filmed and set in a version of the North where Brexit has meant a soft border.

Once again the new series centres round the antics of teams, patrolling the often twisting highways and byways of the border on push bike and by car, as they try to help commuters cross the border smoothly and swiftly, but not always successfully.

The series has been made by the Glasgow-based Comedy Unit and it was developed as part of the BBC Writersroom initiative with BBC NI Comedy.

Most of the dialogue in the series is largely improvised, performed by a cast including Karen Hassan, who plays Soft Border Patrol CEO Lisa McCoy; with Neil Delamere as Niall Sweeney, Head of Virtual Border and Shane Todd as Laurie Lyle, Head of PR.

Nadine has previously spoken of her delight at getting to take part in the show, although details of her storyline are being kept under close wraps.

Nadine Coyle said: “Being a Derry girl, I was always aware of the border. It’s great to get back home and out filming with Shane and the crew for Soft Border Patrol.

“We’ve had some craic on location but my lips are sealed about the storyline. You’ll just have to wait to find out what I’ve been up to!”

Soft Border Patrol is on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday, February 8, at 10.35pm