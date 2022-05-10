17-year-old injured in Donegal collision passes away

Gardaí said they continue to appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision on Sunday, May 1, at Meenformal, Glen, Carraig Airt, Co. Donegal.
The collision, which involved a single car occurred at approximately 9:15pm. The female aged 17 years who was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital
with serious injuries and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital passed away yesterday, Monday, May, 9.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 0035374 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.