17-year-old injured in Donegal collision passes away

Gardaí said they continue to appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision on Sunday, May 1, at Meenformal, Glen, Carraig Airt, Co. Donegal.

The collision, which involved a single car occurred at approximately 9:15pm. The female aged 17 years who was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital

with serious injuries and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital passed away yesterday, Monday, May, 9.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardai continue to appeal for information.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.