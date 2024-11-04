300 people from Derry and Strabane Council area sought support for sexual abuse from Nexus

Almost 300 people from Derry and Strabane Council Area have been referred, or have referred themselves, to Nexus for support since April 2023, it has been confirmed.

The demand in the area represents the highest outside of Belfast.

This comes as a local survivor shares how support transformed their life as part of the Charity’s 40th Anniversary.

Derry and Strabane Council will also join other Councils across Northern Ireland and light up Council Offices on the Strand Road and the Ally Theatre in Strabane on Thursday, November 4, symbolising solidarity with survivors of sexual abuse and as a beacon of hope for those yet to seek support.

It has been 40 years since local charity Nexus opened its doors to people impacted by sexual abuse.

Its beginnings are rooted in a community coming together after a spate of rapes in South Belfast in 1984.

The past four decades has seen the Charity grow in size and reach, with over 18k people having received counselling support in the past 10 years alone.

Natalie, not her real name, from the area, shares her story: “I never expected to experience what happened to me. When I went on what should’ve been a memorable holiday with my family, I had my whole world turned into despair and distress, nothing that could’ve prepared me to feel the enormity of emotions and the physical and psychological impact this had over me.

“I knew what happened was immensely wrong, but I tried to bury it. I didn’t know how to handle it, and day by day the pain was worse. I knew I needed help to process what I was feeling. I rang Nexus and the lady who answered was very caring & put me at ease advising me there would be a wait.

“I can’t express how much this meant to me and still does to have this vital support. I have an amazing family who have been so supportive in every way. I still needed the support of Nexus with the years of experience/background and understanding they have, to help me slowly work my way through this.”

Joanne Barnes, CEO of Nexus, said:

“While we are not celebrating the fact there is still a need for our services after 40 years, it’s important that we mark this milestone as a reminder to survivors of sexual abuse that we are here to support them, no matter when the abuse took place.

“We know when people see these stories in the media this prompts them to seek support, this has been evident in Nexus when there was extensive coverage of Jimmy Saville’s crimes in 2012, and when the Rugby Rape Trial was taking place in 2018.”

Nexus has expanded from adult counselling to providing essential support for children, families, and professionals across Northern Ireland. Joanne explains,

“We’re not only providing support, we’re working to prevent abuse through education on safe and healthy relationships. Nexus also trains professionals to recognise and respond to disclosures of abuse.”

Additionally, Nexus manages Northern Ireland’s Domestic and Sexual Abuse helpline on behalf of Government and offers aftercare to those ready to continue their healing journey beyond therapy.

Joanne concluded: “Demand for support has meant that gradually over the last 15 years the number of free counselling sessions available to our clients have decreased from 26 sessions to 12 sessions, however wait times have also dramatically reduced from two years in some cases, to 12 weeks, and our clients continuously report how much of a positive impact our services have on their lives – they are the reason we are here and will continue to be.

“There is much more that we want and have to do, for example, I would like to see a therapeutic crisis de-escalation service in the immediate aftermath of an attack, when people are not yet ready for counselling, but need support to normalise and regulate their emotions.”

Natalie concluded: “This isn’t something where you receive counselling and your healed. Knowing now my life’s changed forever, Nexus counselling has helped me to open up about what I endured. I learnt it is ok to release the emotions.

“Nexus taught me to understand the scale of what happened to me. To no longer minimise it. After the counselling I was offered a post counselling service, it is comforting to know that there is still someone to talk to if I feel overwhelmed. Nexus helped me speak to authorities to report what’s happened and this is ongoing for me.

“I am and will be eternally thankful for my family who have been my rock and Nexus who are vital for people who have suffered any type of abuse. I am so glad I reached out.”

Nexus is Northern Ireland’s leading charity supporting people impacted by sexual abuse and abusive relationships.

If you need advice or support, call the 24hr Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline on 0808 802 1414.

it is available 24/7 for any individual impacted by domestic or sexual abuse, either directly or indirectly. Webchat and email services are also available on dsahelpline.org and [email protected]