The mother and daughter who sadly passed away following a road traffic collision in Carndonagh on Wednesday have been named locally as Natalie McLaughlin and her little girl Ella (6).

The community across Inishowen and the wider North West has been left heartbroken over the loss of the popular mum and daughter, who lived in Carndonagh.

Two other family members involved in the collision, a little girl and a man in his 30s, understood to be originally from Dungiven, remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road at Carrowmore, Glentogher, where the collision between a car and van occurred just before 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 2, reopened on Thursday evening.

Ella and Natalie McLaughlin. Photo Inishowen Independent : Natalie and Ella, pictured in 2023. Photo: Inishowen Independent.

Young Ella’s untimely passing was confirmed on Wednesday night and Natalie, a nurse who worked in a local doctor’s surgery in Carndonagh, sadly passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Thursday.

A number of events across Inishowen planned for this weekend have been cancelled as a mark of respect to the mother and daughter.

The peninsula, which has seen many heartbreaking tragedies over the years, is united in grief once again.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Martin McDermott said the mother and daughter’s loss was ‘beyond words’.

“As Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, I wish to express my deepest sympathy to the families affected by the tragic accident.

“The loss of a young girl and her mother is beyond words. The sadness felt throughout our community at this time is immense.

“Please be assured that everyone in Inishowen stands in solidarity with the families, and we will do all we can to support them in the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead.

“We ask everyone to keep those affected in their thoughts and prayers — especially those who remain in hospital.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm this evening Wednesday, July 2 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 0035374 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.