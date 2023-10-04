Appeal for assistance in tracing 14 year old missing from Letterkenny
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old, who is reported missing from his home in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, since Monday, October 2, 2023 at approximately 9am
By Laura Glenn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
He was last seen on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 10pm.
Richard Ogbebor is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has curly brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Richard was wearing a navy blue Puffer jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.