Appeal for assistance in tracing 14 year old missing from Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old, who is reported missing from his home in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, since Monday, October 2, 2023 at approximately 9am
By Laura Glenn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
He was last seen on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 10pm.

Richard Ogbebor is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Richard was wearing a navy blue Puffer jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 00353 74 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

