Richard Ogbebor.

He was last seen on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 10pm.

Richard Ogbebor is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Richard was wearing a navy blue Puffer jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare.