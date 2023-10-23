Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of protests were held in Buncrana last week, at which strong concerns were raised about the plans to assign the men to the town.

Sinn Fein County Councillor Jack Murray confirmed he had received correspondence from the department, confirming the transfer of those assigned to Buncrana, understood to be around 60 men, to another county.

Both he and his party colleague, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, TD criticised the ‘lack of consultation’ from the department with the local community, services and stakeholders on the matter.

Deputy MacLochlainn also spoke with Minister Roderic O’Gorman and, speaking to the Journal, said he outlined to him how, in Donegal, there is ‘real tension and in Buncrana, real anger at just the complete absence of consultation’.

"And there doesn’t appear to be any examination of what the local health services are like, what local schools services are, supports etc’.

The Sinn Fein Deputy said he highlighted how "one aspect is about respect and consultation with local communities and the other is about the rights and dignity of asylum seekers themselves.”

Deputy MacLochlainn said that Donegal has ‘shouldered a huge responsibility’ in terms of welcoming and housing Ukrainian refugees,’ and has made ‘a huge effort to support that challenge’.

But, he added, there is still no engagement with local communities.

He added how he stressed to the Minister that many ‘good, decent people’ have contacted him with concerns and they and asylum seekers are not being ‘treated with respect’.

Referring to the confirmation received by Colr Murray, Deputy MacLochlainn said some concerns may still remain, but he would continue to engage with the Minister.

"All we can do is report what they’re saying and some people don’t trust that. I can’t ask people to trust this process, when it has let them down, but, in fairness to Colr Murray, there is an email there that is in black and white. I don’t know if it’s a sign the Minister is listening – I had a very frank conversation with him. It is time to listen to communities.”

Deputy MacLochlainn pointed out how it is ‘really hard’ to get a GP appointment in Inishowen, the schools are ‘under pressure’ and families are also ’under pressure with defective blocks.’

"I don’t think any of this was considered. We were told when it was a fait accompli – that it was going to happen and since then, we’ve been raising concerns.”

Colr Murray also said that the situation was ‘very badly handled at government level’ and there was ‘no communication with the local community, the health service, stakeholders, education services etc, so it’s understandable that people are concerned.’

"More consideration and respect should be shown to the local community’.”

The Journal contacted the department and asked if there are plans to house asylum seekers in the building in Buncrana again in the future.