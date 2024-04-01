'Big party' for staff of Moville shop that sold winning €1 million Lotto Plus Raffle ticket

Staff at Staff at Doherty’s Centre Moville celebrate selling a winning National Lottery €1,000,500 winning National Lottery ticket for the Easter Weekend draw from left are Caoimhe Farren, Teresa Doherty, Eileen Breslin, Fran Whearty, National Lottery. Gerry Doherty, Store Owner, Justine McLaughlin, Fergal McDermott, Tina Gill, Martina McLaughlin and Brendan Doherty, Store manager . Photo Clive Wasson / Mac Innes Photography.

There was a buzz around the town of Moville for Bank Holiday Monday after it was announced that a Donegal Lotto player became the seventh National Lottery millionaire of 2024. The Donegal player won the life-changing prize of €1 million in the special Lotto Plus Raffle event on Saturday night after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at Doherty’s Centra store in Moville on Friday, March 29.

Shop owner Gerry Doherty was thrilled to hear that one of his customers was having the most memorable Easter weekend:

“I was absolutely delighted to get the call from the National Lottery to say that we sold the €1 million winning ticket in Saturday’s draw. It’s absolutely life-changing for the winner but even for the store, this is a big year for us so it’s perfect timing for a big win.

"2024 marks 40 years that the Doherty business has been in operation and 20 years that the store has been open too so this really gives us even more to celebrate. All of the staff here in store are delighted that one of our customers is now a millionaire and I am planning on putting the agent selling bonus to good use by throwing a big party for the entire team – it’s important to celebrate these things and what better excuse could there be!

" We have been saying all weekend that we hope the winner has checked their ticket by now. Imagine seeing that amount pop up when you check your Raffle number! We are telling everyone popping into the shop to make sure they check their tickets because you never know, it could be you!” While the Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every drawn, the Saturday, March 29 draw saw a Donegal player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn on Saturday night were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player has won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 8794.

As of Monday afternoon, the winner, who now has a ticket worth €1 million, is yet to come forward.