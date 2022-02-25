Bishop McGuckian prays for Ukraine and says we take 'peace for granted'
The Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian S.J. says the events in Ukraine have made us 'realise how much we take peace for granted'.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:17 am
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:18 am
Bishop Alan McGuckian is chair of the Council for Justice and Peace of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference.
He said: “We keep the people of Ukraine in our prayers at this time. We also hold in prayer all leaders who have a duty to return to the table of peacebuilding in this time of great anxiety and challenge for all of Europe and particularly the peoples of the countries involved.
“This is the first invasion in Europe since 1945. Indeed, until a few weeks ago it seemed unthinkable that any country would be invaded by another. It makes us realise how much we take peace for granted.”